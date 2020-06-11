Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 33.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL - Free Report) : This education technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Boxlight’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the natural resources business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

BHP’s shares gained 32.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) : This natural gas production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.4% over the last 60 days.

EQT’s shares gained 21.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

