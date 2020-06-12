Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This designer and seller of process control systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.
Nova Measuring Instruments' shares gained 9.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RH (RH - Free Report) : This retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.
RH’s shares gained 39.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kopin Corporation (KOPN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kopin's shares gained 45.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
