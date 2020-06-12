Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO - Free Report) : This company that invests in high-quality office properties has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO - Free Report) : This company that invests in high-quality office properties has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
City Office REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
City Office REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.
City Office REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
City Office REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.
BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>