Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO - Free Report) : This company that invests in high-quality office properties has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

