Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) : This outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Sportsman's shares gained 55.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Arcimoto’s shares gained 52% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This company that provides mortgage banking and investment management has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 44.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This compay that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lakeland Industries’ shares gained 42.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
