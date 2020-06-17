In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG - Free Report) : This operator in the seaborne transportation industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.42, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
SpartanNash Company (SPTN - Free Report) : This retailer of grocery products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.2% over the last 60 days.
SpartanNash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.78, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 30.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
