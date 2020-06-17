Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:      

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC - Free Report) : This designer of electromechanical power transmission motion control products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.    

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price and Consensus

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price and Consensus

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price-consensus-chart | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote

Altra Industrial Motion’s shares gained 18.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources’s shares gained more than 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price

Franklin Resources, Inc. price | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This producer of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

Clearwater Paper’s shares gained 28.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price

Clearwater Paper Corporation price | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

eBay Inc. (EBAY - Free Report) : This operator of marketplace and classifieds platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

eBay Inc. Price and Consensus

eBay Inc. Price and Consensus

eBay Inc. price-consensus-chart | eBay Inc. Quote

eBay’s shares gained more than 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

eBay Inc. Price

eBay Inc. Price

eBay Inc. price | eBay Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


eBay Inc. (EBAY) - free report >>

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) - free report >>

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail