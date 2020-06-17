In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC - Free Report) : This designer of electromechanical power transmission motion control products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price and Consensus
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price-consensus-chart | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote
Altra Industrial Motion’s shares gained 18.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Franklin Resources’s shares gained more than 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price
Franklin Resources, Inc. price | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This producer of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus
Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote
Clearwater Paper’s shares gained 28.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clearwater Paper Corporation Price
Clearwater Paper Corporation price | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote
eBay Inc. (EBAY - Free Report) : This operator of marketplace and classifieds platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
eBay Inc. Price and Consensus
eBay Inc. price-consensus-chart | eBay Inc. Quote
eBay’s shares gained more than 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
eBay Inc. Price
eBay Inc. price | eBay Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
