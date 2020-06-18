In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:
Enbridge Inc. (ENB - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Enbridge Inc Price and Consensus
Enbridge Inc price-consensus-chart | Enbridge Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.
Enbridge Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Enbridge Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Enbridge Inc Quote
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.6%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Seagate Technology plc (STX - Free Report) : This provider of data storage technology and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Seagate Technology PLC Price and Consensus
Seagate Technology PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6%.
Seagate Technology PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Seagate Technology PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Seagate Technology PLC Quote
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT - Free Report) : This tanker company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Nordic American Tankers Limited Price and Consensus
Nordic American Tankers Limited price-consensus-chart | Nordic American Tankers Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.
Nordic American Tankers Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Nordic American Tankers Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Nordic American Tankers Limited Quote
