New Strong Buy Stocks For June 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus
PCTEL, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PCTEL, Inc. Quote
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote
Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY - Free Report) : This company that provides various commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus
Central Valley Community Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) : This public utility holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote
PagerDuty Inc. (PD - Free Report) : This company that provides digital operations management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty Inc. Price and Consensus
PagerDuty Inc. price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Inc. Quote
