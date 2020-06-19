Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 19th:

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of liquefied natural gas carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) : This alternative asset manager has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.1%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>


finance transportation