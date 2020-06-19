In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Janus Capital Group, Inc (JHG) - free report >>
GasLog LP. (GLOG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Janus Capital Group, Inc (JHG) - free report >>
GasLog LP. (GLOG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 19th:
GasLog Ltd. (GLOG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of liquefied natural gas carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GasLog LP. Price and Consensus
GasLog LP. price-consensus-chart | GasLog LP. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.
GasLog LP. Dividend Yield (TTM)
GasLog LP. dividend-yield-ttm | GasLog LP. Quote
Ares Management Corporation (ARES - Free Report) : This alternative asset manager has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Ares Management L.P. Price and Consensus
Ares Management L.P. price-consensus-chart | Ares Management L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.1%.
Ares Management L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ares Management L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Ares Management L.P. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Janus Capital Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Janus Capital Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.
Janus Capital Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Capital Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>