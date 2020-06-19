Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 19th:

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH - Free Report) : This retailer of casual wear, workwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Duluth’s shares gained 68.9% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 55% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This recreational boat retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine’s shares gained 46.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

