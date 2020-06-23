Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) : This regional property-casualty insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV - Free Report) : This private domestically-owned financial group has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks For June 23rd
