Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 36.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) :This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
