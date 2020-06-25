Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX - Free Report) : This leading business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) : This company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO - Free Report) : This fully integrated life science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 155.2% over the last 60 days.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL - Free Report) : This educational technology development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

