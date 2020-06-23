In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
New Residential Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.07, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
New Residential Investment Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
New Residential Investment Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.4% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus
Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.12, compared with 80.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB - Free Report) : This company that operates as a media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27% over the last 60 days.
Xcel Brands, Inc Price and Consensus
Xcel Brands, Inc price-consensus-chart | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote
Xcel Brands’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Xcel Brands, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Xcel Brands, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.99, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
