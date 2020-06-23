In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This provider of design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of gold, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
