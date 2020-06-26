Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks For June 25th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This commercial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) : This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. (ICLK - Free Report) : This company that provides an online marketing technology platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
