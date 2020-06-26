Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) : This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.6%.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC - Free Report) : This company that provides owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.
