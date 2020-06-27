New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN - Free Report) : This company that collects, processes and recycles metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) : This company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR - Free Report) : This provider of semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY - Free Report) : This provider of various commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United Sates and Iceland has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
