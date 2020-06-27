In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX - Free Report) : This company that provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Surmodics’ shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR - Free Report) : This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Turtle Beach's shares gained 48.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
