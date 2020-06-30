In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery items etc has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 93.8% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11, compared with 31.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG - Free Report) : This company that operates in the seaborne transportation industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD - Free Report) : This provider of dredging services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.04, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
