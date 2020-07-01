In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) - free report >>
Micro Focus International PLC Sponsored ADR (MFGP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) - free report >>
Micro Focus International PLC Sponsored ADR (MFGP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9%.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Quote
Micro Focus International plc (MFGP - Free Report) : This infrastructure software company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Micro Focus International PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Micro Focus International PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Micro Focus International PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 20.6%.
Micro Focus International PLC Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
Micro Focus International PLC Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Micro Focus International PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Price and Consensus
Gladstone Commercial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Commercial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Gladstone Commercial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Gladstone Commercial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>