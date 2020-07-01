Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) : This leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM - Free Report) : This limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Quote

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus

PCTEL, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PCTEL, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) - free report >>

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) - free report >>

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - free report >>

Cummins Inc. (CMI) - free report >>

Published in

communications retail