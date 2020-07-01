Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) : This leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus
Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM - Free Report) : This limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Quote
PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus
PCTEL, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PCTEL, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
