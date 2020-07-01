In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.8% over the last 60 days.
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.77, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA - Free Report) : This digital communications products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
Avaya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.94, compared with 78.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
QEP Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.15, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
