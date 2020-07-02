In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Baozun Inc. (BZUN - Free Report) : This brand e-commerce service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Baozun Inc. Price and Consensus
Baozun Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baozun Inc. Quote
Baozun’s shares gained 32.1% over the last one month compared to the S&P 500 rise of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Baozun Inc. Price
Baozun Inc. price | Baozun Inc. Quote
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This building products and materials manufacturer and distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote
Patrick Industries’ shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Patrick Industries, Inc. Price
Patrick Industries, Inc. price | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote
58.com Inc. (WUBA - Free Report) : This multi-category online classifieds platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.
58.com Inc. Price and Consensus
58.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | 58.com Inc. Quote
58.com’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
58.com Inc. Price
58.com Inc. price | 58.com Inc. Quote
