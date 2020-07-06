In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Momenta's shares gained 0.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and cushions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Purple Innovation’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zscaler, Inc. (ZS - Free Report) : This cloud security company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Zscaler's shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
