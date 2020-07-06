Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods etc has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.

BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO - Free Report) : This company that invests in high-quality office properties has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

