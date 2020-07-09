New Strong Buy Stocks For July 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production of fabricated metal products, metal and concrete pole and tower structures has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
CoreMark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE - Free Report) : This marketer of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 90 days.
First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
