Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.57, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.2% over the last 60 days.
BrightSphere Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.77, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.
AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.40, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
