Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
Fastenal Company (FAST - Free Report) : This wholesaler of industrial and construction supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Fastenal's shares gained 3.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and cushions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Purple Innovation’s shares gained 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Calix, Inc. (CALX - Free Report) : This provider of cloud and software platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Calix's shares gained 0.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) : This producer and seller of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage's shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
