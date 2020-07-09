Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 63.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 18.3%.
Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.1%.
Micro Focus International plc (MFGP - Free Report) : This infrastructure software company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 25.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.
