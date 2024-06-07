The Tax Law That Actually Helps People... But No One Seems to Know About

Imagine inheriting your grandfather's charming old house or your mother's portfolio of carefully selected stocks.

Now, picture getting hit with a hefty tax bill because of the capital gains accumulated over the years.

Isn’t that how it always is with taxes? Take, take, take.

But not this time…

When it comes to inheriting certain assets, there’s a regulation in the tax code that actually works in your favor.

It’s called “step-up in basis,” and it’s like a magic reset button for inherited assets. According to Section 1014 of the Internal Revenue Code, the value of an inherited asset is adjusted to its fair market value at the time of the original owner's death.

In other words, when you inherit assets, you don't have to pay taxes on the appreciation that happened during your loved one's lifetime.

Sounds too good to be true, right?

I was extremely skeptical, too. Every tax regulation I’ve ever experienced is all about taking from the taxpayer… not giving back.

In fact, when I first heard about “step-up in basis,” I started asking around to see if anyone else had even heard about it. Most people I talked to were as incredulous as I was, except for my friends in financial planning and estate law. After grilling them on the details, I can report back that “step-up in basis” is, in fact, a tax law that benefits we, the people!

Step-Up in Basis —Sing It From the Rooftops!

To understand “step-up in basis,” you must first understand “cost basis” and how it affects the way assets are taxed.

Every asset you own has a cost basis, which is essentially its purchase price. When you sell an asset, the difference between the sale price and the cost basis is either a capital gain or loss, which is taxable.

However, when you inherit an asset, the cost basis is "stepped up" to its market value on the date of the previous owner's death. This step-up means you’re not taxed on any appreciation that happened during the previous owner’s lifetime.

Consider this scenario: John bought a piece of land in 1980 for $100,000. By 2022, the land’s value had soared to $600,000. When John passes away, his son David inherits the land. Thanks to the step-up in basis, David’s new cost basis is $600,000. If he sells the land a year later for $620,000, his taxable gain is only $20,000 — the difference between the sale price and the stepped-up basis. Without this provision, David would have faced taxes on a $520,000 gain. Quite the tax break, don’t you think?

Calculating the Step-Up in Basis

Determining the step-up in basis is straightforward: You simply adjust the asset's value to its fair market price at the time of inheritance. For example, if Sarah inherits her mother's home, originally bought for $200,000 but valued at $800,000 at her mother’s death, Sarah’s new basis is $800,000. If she sells it for $850,000 two years later, her taxable gain is just $50,000. This provision can save a lot on taxes, especially with appreciated assets like real estate and stocks.

In community property states like California, both spouses’ shares in community property receive a step-up in basis, amplifying these benefits even further. Imagine a couple buys a house for $300,000. When one spouse dies, and the house is worth $500,000, the surviving spouse’s new basis is $500,000. If the house sells for $550,000, the taxable gain is only $50,000. It’s a significant tax-saving advantage.

But step-up in basis isn’t limited to real estate; it applies to various inherited assets such as:

Individual stocks or bonds

Mutual funds

Art and collectibles

Some business interests

However, it doesn't apply to cash, bank accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, or annuities. Understanding which assets qualify can help you plan better for the future.

Capital Gains and Step-Up in Basis

When it comes to selling inherited assets, you also benefit from long-term capital gains tax rates, even if the original owner held the asset for less than a year. These rates are typically lower than short-term rates, which means less tax burden on your gains. It’s a great way to keep more of your money.

As you’d imagine, the step-up in basis is a powerful tool in estate planning. By strategically planning the transfer of appreciated assets, you can minimize taxes for your heirs. For example, consider the tax implications of gifting assets during your lifetime versus bequeathing them after death. If you bequeath highly appreciated assets, your heirs benefit from the stepped-up basis, therefore avoiding large capital gains taxes. Additionally, donating appreciated assets to charity can provide tax benefits since charities don’t pay capital gains taxes.

Think of it like this: If you gift appreciated stocks to your children while you're alive, they inherit your original cost basis and might face a large tax bill when they sell. However, if they inherit these stocks after your death, they get the stepped-up basis and avoid those hefty taxes.

Some critics argue that the step-up in basis is a tax loophole benefiting wealthy families who can pass on significant assets without capital gains taxes. However, it’s a legitimate part of the tax code designed to prevent double taxation. Recent proposals have aimed to limit or eliminate this provision for very large estates, but for now, it remains a valuable strategy for minimizing taxes on inherited assets.

Understanding the step-up in basis can significantly impact your financial planning and the taxes your heirs might owe. By incorporating this knowledge into your estate planning, you can ensure your loved ones benefit from reduced tax liabilities. Always consult with a tax advisor to tailor strategies to your specific financial situation. Leveraging the step-up in basis can help preserve more of your wealth for future generations, making it a smart move for anyone looking to manage their estate efficiently.