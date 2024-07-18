The Best Piece of Personal Finance Advice You Can Get

I’m sure some of you thought up some good guesses as soon as you saw the headline.

Never carry a credit card balance…?

Stay away from student loans…?

Pay yourself first…?

Always consider the future value of money…?

All good advice, to be certain. But they don’t hold a candle to the best advice.

Funnily enough, the best piece of personal finance advice isn’t some well-guarded secret. I see it suggested all the time — and have for years.

Actually, it used to drive me crazy. Back when I was a junior editor, I would roll my eyes every time I came across this advice. And I kid you not, I saw it on basically every personal finance article I read. I still see it just as frequently.

Figure it out, yet?

“Before making any financial decisions, be sure to consult with your professional financial advisor.”

“Okay,” 20-year-old me would say, flippantly. “I’ll go do that. Very helpful advice.”

Back then, I just assumed this line was a total cop-out, an abdication of responsibility from the author to the reader, tacked on toward the end, as if to cover their bases. It drove me nuts. I wanted actual answers. Also, there wasn’t a single person under 40 I knew who actually had one of these financial professionals.

Of course, now that I’ve been writing about finance for more than a decade, I use the exact same advice in just about every article I write.

Not because I’m copping out…

But because it really is the best advice I can give as a financial writer. Here’s why…

The Value of Personalized Advice

Now, don’t get me wrong; personal finance articles are a fantastic resource for information. For the most part, they’re accurate, well-researched, and accessible.

Every writer I know, myself included, has spent years researching and studying these topics. Many personal finance writers even take the time to study and sit for certification tests, like the Series 65. I personally know a few Certified Financial Planners, professional accountants, and tax lawyers who all write personal finance articles on the side.

In other words, the information you’re getting from personal finance articles is largely the same as what you’ll get from a professional advisor, rooted in the same rules and principles, and based on the trends, laws, and economic conditions.

But if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my decade of studying, writing, and, most importantly, listening to people talk about their personal finance woes, it’s that financial advice isn’t one-size-fits-all.

In life, there’s an illusion that certain principles apply universally. That’s true of a lot of financial advice. Save 20% of your income. Invest in low-cost index funds. Pay off high-interest debt first. But your financial situation, your goals, your fears, your hopes — they’re unique. That’s why these principles are good rules of thumb, but they’re not always gospel.

And what works for John in accounting won’t necessarily work for Jane in engineering. And if we’re honest, even John and Jane might find their financial strategies needing a few tweaks as life throws its curveballs.

Let’s consider John and Jane at 35 years old, both earning $100,000 a year. John has two kids, a mortgage, and aging parents who might need financial support. Jane is single, renting, and has a side hustle that brings in an extra $20,000 annually. Should they both be following the same financial advice? Absolutely not.

The first individual needs to consider saving for college, potential elder care costs, and perhaps a more conservative investment strategy given their dependents. The second might focus on aggressive investing, maximizing their side hustle income, and planning for early retirement or entrepreneurial ventures. A professional advisor would take all these nuances into account — as well as each of their personal money hang-ups, levels of risk aversion, and additional goals — something a general article like "6 Ironclad Finance Rules to Follow in Your 30s" simply can’t do.

This becomes even more important when you throw various taxes, insurance, and assets into the picture. For example, it might be a good choice for one retiree to sell their house to downsize and save money in their home expenses, but a bad idea for another retiree whose home sale will push their income into a different tax bracket and impact their retirement benefits.

The Power of Accountability

One of the most underrated aspects of working with a professional financial advisor is accountability.

It’s easy to read a great article that clearly explains the ins and outs of a certain personal finance situation and then how to achieve a certain goal, but actually sticking to those steps? That’s a horse of a different color. And as much as I want everyone to accomplish all their dreams, I can’t be everyone’s accountability buddy. But a professional holds you accountable, nudging you to follow through on your plans, adjust when necessary, and celebrate milestones.

Moreover, professional advisors take a holistic approach. They don’t just look at your investments or savings in isolation. They consider your entire financial picture — insurance, taxes, estate planning, retirement, and even your career trajectory. They integrate all these elements into a cohesive strategy, ensuring that each part complements the whole.

There’s also a misconception that professional financial advice is prohibitively expensive. While it’s true that advisors charge fees, consider the cost of not consulting one. Poor investment choices, inadequate insurance coverage, tax inefficiencies, and lack of estate planning can all have significant financial repercussions. A professional advisor can help you optimize your financial strategy, potentially saving or earning you far more than their fees in the long run.

And even if you choose to DIY your personal finance, the inclusion of that line — “be sure to consult with your professional financial advisor — is like a blinking “CAUTION!” sign; a great indicator that you’re potentially reaching more advanced (and often nuanced) territory worthy of additional research.

My Personal Finance Advice

There’s a lot you can get from a personal finance article — solid, actionable information and advice, a glimpse of what other people may be dealing with or far-off scenarios you haven’t yet considered, maybe even inspiration to take your finances to the next level or a eureka moment! (I write every one of my articles with the hope that it can provide all of this and more!)

But, after years of writing, advising, and yes, listening, I’ve come full circle on the directive to "consult with a professional financial advisor." It’s not a brush-off. It’s not a disclaimer. It’s an acknowledgment of the complexity and uniqueness of your financial situation.

In the end, personal finance isn’t just about numbers. It’s about people — each with their own stories, dreams, and challenges. That’s why it’s called personal finance.

And sometimes, the best advice I can give you is to run the big stuff by a trusted professional who can help you navigate your journey to achieve your unique goals. Because your financial future is too important to leave to chance.

Remember, the cornerstone of wise financial management isn’t just knowing what to do — it’s knowing when to seek help. And that, dear reader, is advice you can take to the bank.