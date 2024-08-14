Enjoy Your Vacation a Little Too Much? Get Your Finances Back on Track

Summer vacations are the best. Sun-soaked days, laughter-filled nights, and memories that last a lifetime. But then you come home, check your bank account, and reality hits harder than a bad sunburn.

Oh no.

If you're staring at your credit card statement with a mix of confusion and regret, you're not alone. A 2024 survey showed that the average American traveler spends over $1,900 for a seven-day trip. If you're a family of four, that number looks more like $7,936... or more.

Many of us tend to overspend while soaking up the sun. But don't worry, just as you can heal that sunburn, you can also mend your finances. Here's how to get back on track and set yourself up for financial health after that dreamy getaway.

First Things First...

I am a big believer in the idea that you control your money, and not the other way around. That means you don't need to feel guilty every time you spend money. We go on vacations because they enhance and enrich our lives. Vacations should bring you enjoyment! And some of the time, those things and experiences we're enjoying cost money.

And that's okay.

Taking time off and spending money on experiences can actually be an investment in your mental well-being and happiness. It's about finding a balance and ensuring that you return to a solid financial footing after your adventures. Now, let's look at how you can manage the aftermath of your vacation spending spree.

1) Review Your Spending

Time to take a look at what you spent. Sit down with your credit card and bank statements and review your vacation spending — margaritas, fancy dinners, that souvenir splurge...

This step is crucial for gaining a clear picture of your financial situation. Understanding how and where you spend your money can help you plan better for future vacations and avoid similar pitfalls.

Maybe you fell in love with a small-vineyard wine and dipped into your emergency savings to ship a crate home. Maybe you decided at the last minute to upgrade your hotel room and charged the difference to your card with the thought, "I'll figure out how to pay for this when I get home."

This step isn't about guilt; it's about understanding your spending habits and planning better for the future. Learning from your spending patterns can help you budget more effectively next time. For example, if you notice you spent a lot on dining out, you might decide to set a stricter food budget or choose accommodations with kitchen facilities on your next trip.

The key is to get back to financial normalcy as soon as possible. You want your vacation memories to last forever — not the interest accruing on your credit card.

2) Implement a No-Spend Month

Now that you've seen the damage, it's time to hit the reset button. Enter the no-spend month. Think of it as a financial detox. For 30 days, commit to buying only the essentials — groceries, housing, transportation, and healthcare. Skip the takeout, new clothes, and unnecessary app purchases.

Sounds tough? It is.

But it's also incredibly effective. A no-spend month not only boosts your savings but also helps you recalibrate your spending habits. This practice is essential for regaining control over your finances and re-establishing the difference between wants and needs, which can be harder than you think post-vacation.

3) Cut Unnecessary Expenses

During your no-spend month, you'll likely discover expenses that you can live without. This is the perfect time to cut those unnecessary costs from your budget for good. Maybe that daily latte isn't as essential as you thought. Or perhaps you can trim a few of the streaming services you subscribe to.

Here are some specific strategies:

Make Some Permanent Budget Adjustments:After a month of no non-essential spending, maybe you've realized how much you're saving by skipping that weekly manicure. If you've found a less-expensive alternative that makes you just as happy (hello, weekly bubble bath!), go ahead and make the changes to your budget to help make it stick. Just don't forget to allocate the difference to savings or one of your other financial goals.

Cut Subscriptions You Don't Miss:Remember all those subscriptions you paused on your no-spend month? Did you breathlessly reinstate all of them the second the month was over, or are there some you still haven't turned back on? If you're not missing it, consider keeping the service paused until your vacation debts are fully paid for. If you're still not missing something, then it's a good sign you can cut it for good.

Ask Your Providers What They Can Do for You:Everyone is always shocked to learn that you can negotiate your monthly bills — you just have to ask! I have a friend who never paid more than the discounted "intro" price for his cable simply because he made a phone call every year asking them to change it back. This can work for all your service providers, although the answer will sometimes be "no." That just means it could be time to take your business elsewhere. Many people find better rates when they shop around for services like auto insurance and phone plans. Compare different providers and switch if it means saving money.

4) Earn Extra Cash

Now that you've cut down on spending, it's time to boost your income. Whether it's through side hustles, apps, or small business ventures, there are plenty of ways to earn extra cash from home.

Need ideas?

Side Hustles:Surveys and focus groups can be a quick way to earn money. For example, I once earned a $50 gift card from participating in a focus group.

Freelancing:If you have a skill or hobby that can be monetized, consider freelancing. Platforms like Upwork or Fiverr can connect you with clients looking for your expertise.

Selling Unused Items:Have a garage sale or use online marketplaces to sell items you no longer need. It's a win-win — declutter your home and make some money!

5) Transfer and Consolidate Debt

If your vacation spending left you with multiple credit card balances, consider consolidating them with a balance transfer credit card. These cards often come with 0% intro APR on balance transfers, allowing you to pay down your debt without accruing additional interest.

Here's how to use them effectively:

Transfer Your Balances:Move your high-interest debt to a card with a 0% intro APR.

Pay Off During Intro Period: Make a plan to pay off the balance before the introductory period ends to avoid interest charges.

Avoid New Debt: Be disciplined and avoid adding new charges to your balance transfer card.

6) Refocus on Savings

As your debts decrease, shift your focus to rebuilding your emergency savings. Having a financial cushion is essential to avoiding future debt. Aim to save three to six months' worth of living expenses.

Once your debt is taken care of, redirect the money you were using to pay it off into your savings account. This habit not only builds your emergency fund but also reinforces good financial practices.

Building your savings back up is crucial to ensure you're prepared for any unexpected expenses in the future.

7) Be Patient and Proactive

Financial recovery doesn't happen overnight. It takes time and discipline. Be patient with yourself and stick to your budget cuts and debt repayment plan. Remember, the goal is to improve your financial health in the long run.

Haven't Left for Vacation Yet? Things to Keep in Mind

Planning your next getaway? Here's how to avoid the post-vacation financial hangover:

Set a Realistic Budget:Plan for all potential expenses, including food, activities, and souvenirs.

Save in Advance:Instead of restricting your budget to pay off your debts when you get home, try trimming your spending ahead of your trip and putting the difference toward a vacation fund. It's much easier to be disciplined when you're saving for something exciting.

Prioritize Your Spending:Are you the kind of person who can't go anywhere without bringing home a souvenir? Or maybe you won't enjoy yourself staying anywhere less than five-star accommodations? Save splurges for what's important to you and scrimp on what's not.

Use Cash or Prepaid Cards:Limit credit card use to avoid debt. If you're worried about carrying cash, consider using a prepaid card. Just be sure to keep it in a safe place and monitor your balance regularly.

Look for Deals:Research discounts, use rewards points, and book in advance to save money. Or better yet...

Hire a Travel Agent:They get discounted rates directly from hotels and businesses in the area, which means they can snag you deals you'll never find online. And since they're usually paid a commission by hotels and vacation hot spots, most won't charge you a dime.

Monitor Spending:Keep track of your expenses during the trip to stay within your budget.

Financial recovery after a lavish vacation might feel overwhelming, but it's entirely within your reach. By taking proactive steps like reviewing your spending, cutting unnecessary expenses, and finding ways to boost your income, you can regain control of your finances. Remember, it's not about punishing yourself for enjoying life but about creating a sustainable financial plan that allows for both enjoyment and responsibility.

Think of your financial health as a journey, much like your vacation. Sometimes you hit bumps in the road, but with patience and smart strategies, you'll find your way back to solid ground. So, cherish those sunny memories, learn from your financial detours, and start planning for an even brighter financial future. Your next adventure awaits, and with these tips, you'll be ready for it — and so will your wallet.