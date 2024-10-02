The 50/30/20 Budget Gets a Lot of Hate, But Here's Why I Still Love It

Do an online search for the "50/30/20 budget" — one of the most straightforward and effective budgets for teaching sustainable lifestyle habits — and you'll find a lot of hate.

And I understand why. It's much easier (and compelling) to write an article slamming this budget for being unrealistic rather than acknowledge its real value.

You know what doesn't make for a good headline?

"50/30/20 Budget: A Solid, Flexible Approach for Achieving Financial Security Over Time"

BORING. No one's clicking on that.

You know what does get clicks?

"This Popular Budget Sucks!" and "Why the 50/30/20 Budget is a Scam, and Why You Should Switch to My New Plan for Only $9.99 a Month."

Cue the eye roll.

You'll often see headlines claiming that this popular budgeting method isn't suitable for most people or is too permissive or too restrictive or just plain doesn't work. But here's the thing: The 50/30/20 budget was never meant to be a strict rule or an easy fit for everyone. And if you treat it that way, then, yeah. It's kind of a dud.

But when you start looking at it the way I do — as a guiding template for shaping your budget (and lifestyle) so you can start building solid, long-term financial habits — then you see it for the versatile tool that it is.

What Is the 50/30/20 Budget?

So, let me tell you about this budget. It's called the 50/30/20 budget, and if you've spent any time on personal finance blogs, you've probably heard of it. But in case you haven't, here's the gist.

The 50/30/20 budget divides your after-tax income into three simple categories:

Up to 50% of your income goes to needs— things like rent, groceries, utilities, gas, insurance, minimum loan payments... your non-negotiables.

Up to 30% of your income goes to wants— things like buying new clothes for fun, going out to eat, or getting concert tickets. It's all about balance.

At least 20% of your income goes to savings and debt repayment— your "get ahead" money; goes toward achieving long-term financial goals, like your emergency fund and paying off credit card debt.

Simple, right?

This budget has been around for a while — it's not some shiny new thing cooked up by an influencer trying to sell you a course. In fact, it was popularized by none other than Elizabeth Warren, the U.S. Senator and former Harvard bankruptcy law professor.

For most of us, this budget is more of a guiding star, something to work toward rather than a finish line you cross on day one. I'll be the first to admit — I haven't quite mastered fitting my needs,wants, and savings/debts into the 50/30/20 categories yet. And that's okay. It's not about getting it perfect right from the start.

But any time I get the chance to make an adjustment to our expenses — cutting back a subscription we weren't using, finding better grocery prices at a different store, locking in a lower insurance policy — I get a little bit closer to locking in a budget (and lifestyle) that will set me up for financial security.

Because that's the real strength of the 50/30/20 budget — it teaches people the habits they need to create a sustainable lifestyle where your needs are covered, your wants are enjoyed without guilt, and your savings are growing steadily.

And yet, here we are, with so many people ready to throw it under the bus. Why? Because some people want it to be a magic pill, and when it doesn't solve all their money problems instantly, or it forces them to acknowledge hard truths, they toss it aside.

But hang tight. Before you grab the pitchfork, let's dig into why people get so fired up about this budget and why I still think it's gold.

50% for Needs — Is It Too Restrictive?

Let's tackle the first major criticism head-on: "There's no way I can keep my needs under 50% of my income."

And you know what? I get it.

Housing costs are rising everywhere, and wage growth hasn't exactly kept up. Depending on where you live, keeping your needs under 50% feels like a near-impossible task.

Does this mean everyone living in high-cost cities should give up on their lives there and move somewhere less expensive (or take in multiple roommates), just because this budget says you're only supposed to allocate 50% of your pay to needs?

Of course not. I spent 14 years living in two of the most expensive cities in the country — Austin and Washington, D.C. — and I can honestly say there was no way 50% of my income was enough to cover all my needs. And there's nothing wrong with that.

What this budget does say is that it's hard to carve out enough money for savings and wants when more than half of your income is going toward your basic living expenses.

The key here is moderation. If your needs are eating up more than 50%, that doesn't mean you've failed or you can't use this budget — it just means there's room to think about your next steps. Maybe it's time to cut back in some areas, or maybe it's time to explore ways to bring in more income. Either way, the 50/30/20 budget gives you a clear template for when your expenses are making it harder to achieve your goals of financial security.

30% for Wants — Is It Too Permissive?

Now, let's talk about the wants category. For some personal finance gurus, this is the part of the budget that feels a little too... generous. Thirty percent for wants? Shouldn't we be more focused on cutting down unnecessary spending and throwing every extra dollar at savings/debt?

It's a fair question, but here's my take: If a budget isn't sustainable, it's not going to work in the long run. The beauty of the 50/30/20 budget is that it acknowledges something most other budgeting methods overlook — life should be enjoyed. And that means carving out room for the things that bring joy, whether it's dinner with friends, a weekend getaway, or a new pair of shoes.

But it also puts a limit on how much we should spend on our wants. In other words, it teaches us how to enjoy our money responsibly.

Could you eliminate this category entirely and allocate more money toward needs or savings? Absolutely. I've seen a lot of people online proudly talk about their 70/0/30 budgets. And if that works for them at this moment of their life, then that's awesome.

But the 50/30/20 is meant to be a template for the long term, and it rightfully acknowledges that budgeting is about balance, not deprivation. The 30% for wants allows you to have those indulgences without feeling bad about them — because they're built into the plan.

Ultimately, this part of the budget helps create a sustainable lifestyle where you can say, "I'm going to treat myself to this today" or "I'm going to attend that friend's wedding," without worrying that you're sabotaging your financial goals. It's about learning to enjoy life responsibly and with intention. And that's a habit worth forming.

20% for Savings and Debt Repayment — Too Low?

Now, here's the other side of the debate: "Is 20% for savings and debt repayment enough?"

Some might say no, and I understand where they're coming from. We've all heard the advice about paying down debt as fast as possible or saving as aggressively as we can. And sure, there are situations where that makes sense — like if you're drowning in high-interest debt or trying to reach a specific savings or retirement goal within a specific window.

But as you're probably realizing at this point, the 50/30/20 budget isn't meant to be a quick fix. It's designed to help you build strong financial habits over time. And dedicating 20% to savings and debt repayment is a solid starting point.

Could you pay down debt faster if you allocated more than 20%? Of course. But here's the trade-off: Cutting too much from your wants or needs categories can lead to burnout. It's like going on a crash diet — you might see fast results, but you're unlikely to stick with it in the long run. The 50/30/20 budget is all about teaching people how to build healthy financial habits they can stick to.

By consistently putting 20% toward savings and debt, you're making steady progress without feeling deprived. And over time, that progress adds up. Plus, once you get comfortable with the 50/30/20 structure, you can always make adjustments. Maybe some months you throw a little extra at your debt or savings. But the point is, you don't have to overextend yourself to make meaningful progress.

Remember, the goal is to build habits that last. And 20% is a realistic way to get there without sacrificing the things that make life enjoyable.

The Right Way to Use the 50/30/20 Budget

It's not about hitting the exact numbers right out of the gate. It's about using those percentages as a framework to build habits that guide you toward financial security over time.

Think of it like training for a marathon. You don't just wake up one day and run 26.2 miles. You start with a mile, then two, then five. And eventually, you build up the endurance you need to go the distance.

The same goes for your finances.

Maybe right now, your needs are taking up 60% of your income, and you can't imagine trimming that down to 50%. Or maybe you're not saving as much as you'd like, and 20% seems like a stretch.

That's okay.

The 50/30/20 budget isn't there to make you feel bad about where you are — it's there to give you a goal to work toward. Even if you're not hitting the exact numbers yet, the act of breaking your income into these categories forces you to be more intentional about how you spend and save. Over time, those little changes add up.

It's also a flexible system. Some months, you might have unexpected expenses that push your needs over 50%. Other months, you might be able to save more than 20%. The point is to keep moving in the right direction, building financial habits that help you manage your money better over the long haul.

And here's the best part: By consistently working within this framework, you start to create a sense of balance. You learn to handle your needs without panic, enjoy your wants without guilt, and save for the future without feeling like you're missing out on the present.

Even as your income continues to grow, the 50/30/20 budget helps you avoid falling prey to lifestyle inflation – a common issue where expenses grow out of proportion to income. By setting clear boundaries across your expenses and savings, you gain better control over your finances while ensuring you make progress toward your long-term goals.

The Path to Financial Freedom

The 50/30/20 budget isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, and it's not meant to be. It's a template for a budget that promotes long-term financial security — a guide that helps you break down your spending and saving in a way that makes sense for your life and your goals. And the beauty of it? You don't have to be perfect.

The goal isn't to hit 50%, 30%, and 20% perfectly every month. It's to use those percentages as a framework to build habits that will set you on a path to long-term financial security. Little by little, as you track your spending, make adjustments, and stick to the plan, you'll start to see progress.

Maybe it won't happen overnight, but that's okay. Financial freedom isn't about rushing. It's about creating a sustainable lifestyle where your needs are covered, your wants are enjoyed without guilt, and your savings are growing steadily.

So, if you're ready to take control of your finances, don't worry about hitting every target perfectly from day one. Start where you are. Work your way toward the 50/30/20 balance. And most importantly, keep moving forward.

The road to financial freedom might be long, but with the right habits, you'll get there.