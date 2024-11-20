The Simple 30-Minute Financial Checkup You Can Do Today

Let's be honest — when was the last time you gave your finances a proper checkup?

Not just a quick glance at your bank app, hoping everything looks fine, but an actual review of where you stand.

Been a while? You're not alone.

Life has a way of keeping us busy, and before we know it, our finances are on autopilot — credit card balances inch up, subscriptions pile on, and those big financial goals we set? They slip quietly to the back burner.

But here's the thing: Just like we schedule regular checkups for our health, our money needs attention too. And I'm not talking about a long, potentially stressful deep dive. I'm talking about a simple 30-minute checkup that'll give you a sense of control and help you stay on track.

It's not overwhelming. It's not complicated. And it's a whole lot easier than you think.

If you can find time to scroll through social media, binge a quick show, or even tackle a few household chores, you can make room for a brief financial checkup. It's the kind of habit that, once in place, can lead to big rewards down the road.

Ready to dive in? Let's get started.

Step 1: Review Your Credit Score (5 Minutes)

Okay, first things first — your credit score.

Now, I know a lot of people think of their credit score as this mysterious number hanging over their head, quietly judging their every financial move. But here's the reality: It's not that scary, and checking it is easier than ever. Plus, it's one of the quickest ways to get a snapshot of your financial health.

So, let's knock this out in the first five minutes of our checkup.

There are plenty of free tools out there — many banks and credit card companies offer credit score monitoring right within their apps. Or you can use a service like Credit Karma or Experian to check it for free.

Take a quick look. Is your score where you want it to be? If it's good, great — no need to stress. If it's not where you'd like, don't panic. This is just a check-in, not a crisis. You can use this information as a guidepost to make improvements.

Remember, your credit score isn't just about whether you get approved for loans. It impacts the interest rates you get, your ability to rent an apartment, and even job opportunities. So, it's worth the five minutes to stay on top of it.

Jot down any changes or make a mental note, and let's keep this checkup moving.

Step 2: Check All Account Balances (5 Minutes)

Next up — your accounts.

And yes, this includes that credit card with the balance you've been avoiding. (I promise it's better to know than to pretend it's not there!)

In this step, we're just doing a quick sweep. Pull up your bank accounts, credit cards, and any investment or retirement accounts. Most banks have all of this in one easy-to-view dashboard, or you can use apps that track all your accounts to get a bird's-eye view.

What we're looking for here is simple:

- Are all your balances in line with where they should be?

- Anything unusual or unexpected?

This is also the perfect time to look for any surprise charges, random fees, or, worst-case scenario, fraudulent transactions. If you see something, flag it and handle it when you have more time. Right now, we're just doing a quick check-in.

Even if it feels a little uncomfortable (we've all had those “How is my checking account this low?” moments), being aware is the first step to staying in control. You can't fix what you don't know, right?

Once you've scanned through your accounts, you're done with this step. No judgment, no stress — just knowledge. Let's move on.

Step 3: Review Monthly Expenses (10 Minutes)

Now, let's take a look at your spending.

I know, this can be a bit daunting, but it's not as painful as it sounds — I promise. In fact, this step is all about getting clarity, not judging yourself for buying too many lattes or indulging in that spontaneous online shopping spree (we've all been there).

For the next 10 minutes, pull up your recent transactions. You can check the last 30 days through your bank or credit card statements, or if you've been using a budgeting app, this part is even easier — just run a report.

Now, here's the key:

Look for patterns.

- Are there any obvious trends?

- Do you notice subscriptions you forgot about?

- Any expenses that surprise you or feel unnecessary?

This isn't about cutting out every single luxury in your life. It's more about spotting areas where you can make quick adjustments. Maybe you don't need three different streaming services, or maybe that gym membership has gone unused for months. (Hey, no judgment; my Peloton subscription has been paused since summer.)

Once you spot any areas for improvement, make a note of them. You don't have to take action this very second, but just being aware of where your money is going helps you take control and make better decisions moving forward.

And hey, if everything looks solid, give yourself a pat on the back! Now, on to the next step.

Step 4: Revisit Your Financial Goals (5 Minutes)

Alright, time to check in on those financial goals. Remember them?

We're not talking about huge, life-changing plans here. Just a quick review of the goals you've set — whether it's saving for a down payment, paying off a credit card, or finally building that emergency fund. This step is all about making sure your money is working toward the things that matter most to you.

Take a moment to think:

- Are your goals still relevant?

- Are you making progress, or have things stalled a bit?

- Do any of your goals need to be adjusted based on recent changes in your life?

Maybe you've had some unexpected expenses lately, or maybe you've paid off a big chunk of debt (go you!). Either way, this is your chance to course-correct. If saving for that dream vacation isn't realistic right now, that's okay. Shift your focus to what matters most.

You don't need to rewrite your entire financial plan — just tweak where necessary. It's about staying flexible and adjusting as life changes. And if you haven't set any goals yet? No big deal. Start small. Pick one thing, like saving $500 for a rainy day or paying down a specific debt, and go from there.

Five minutes, a little reflection, and you're done. Let's move on to the final step!

Step 5: Update Your Budget (5 Minutes)

Last step — updating your budget.

Now, before you roll your eyes and think, “Ugh, budgeting,” hear me out. This isn't about creating a super strict plan that leaves zero room for fun. It's just a quick check to make sure your spending aligns with your goals and your current reality.

Take five minutes to pull up your budget (or if you don't have one yet, consider this your cue to start). Most of us are spending on autopilot, and a quick update every now and then can keep things on track without much effort.

Here's what to focus on:

- Are there any categories where you've been consistently overspending?

- Any areas where you've been under-budgeting?

- Do your spending habits reflect your priorities (like paying down debt or saving for that dream vacation)?

If you spot any red flags — like a monthly expense creeping up or an unexpected bill throwing things off — this is your chance to adjust. You don't have to get it perfect. Just tweak what needs tweaking.

And here's a tip: Automate wherever possible. If you're trying to save more, set up automatic transfers to your savings account. If you want to pay down debt faster, automate those extra payments. The less you have to think about it, the easier it'll be to stay on track.

Boom — budget updated. You've just completed your 30-minute financial health checkup!

Why Small Check-Ins Make a Big Difference

And just like that, you're done! In 30 minutes, you've taken control of your financial picture without the stress or overwhelm.

But here's the thing — this quick checkup isn't just a one-time task. It's a habit worth building.

Why? Because your financial health is just like your physical health — it needs consistent attention. Life changes fast. Your income, expenses, and goals shift over time, and if you're not keeping tabs on them, it's easy for things to get out of balance. A small, regular check-in like this helps you catch issues early, adjust as needed, and keep moving toward your goals.

It's like brushing your teeth. You don't do it just once a year and expect perfect results, right? The more often you check in, the easier it is to stay on top of things — and avoid unpleasant surprises.

But when should you go beyond the 30-minute checkup?

Think of this as your regular maintenance, like checking your tire pressure. A more in-depth review is your full tune-up. Every six months or at least once a year, it's a good idea to do a deeper dive into your finances. That's when you'll want to:

- Review your overall financial plan.

- Reassess your long-term goals (retirement, major purchases, etc.).

- Take a closer look at your investments and savings strategies.

- Evaluate any major life changes (a new job, home, or baby) that might require a bigger adjustment.

[Here's a link to my two-part series on the more in-depth financial check-in my husband and I try to do every six months — Part 1 and Part 2.]

The 30-minute checkup is your tool for staying on track in the day-to-day. But those bigger reviews help ensure your broader financial plan is still aligned with your long-term dreams. When you pair the two together — regular small check-ins and bigger, more comprehensive reviews — you'll find that managing your money becomes less intimidating and more empowering.

And ultimately, that's what this habit is all about: Taking the anxiety out of your finances and replacing it with confidence and control. Because when you're in control of your money, you're in control of your future.

So, whether you're doing this checkup once a month or every quarter, stick with it. The more consistent you are, the easier it'll be — and the more your financial health will thank you.