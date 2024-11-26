Why Most Financial Goals Fail - and How to Make Yours Bulletproof

Hey you. Yeah, you. Right there.

Ever wake up in the morning and wonder, Where is all my money going? Why can't I seem to get ahead?

Maybe it's not even morning — maybe it's the middle of the night, and you're lying there, staring at the ceiling, doing mental math. Rent, groceries, bills... and somehow, it just doesn't add up. You know it. And deep down, you're pretty sure you've known it for a while.

Because here's the thing: Life is expensive. You've got obligations, things you need to do, stuff you want to buy, places you want to see. Right?

But it all feels so... fuzzy. Undefined. A little out of reach.

That's where most of us get tripped up. We know we should be getting somewhere with our money, but without a clear purpose — a real plan — our money just drifts. And that's why most financial goals fail. They're too vague, too broad, and too easy to lose sight of in the middle of daily life.

If this sounds familiar, and you're ready to stop feeling like your money is running the show, here's some good news...

Anyone — no matter their income or experience — can take control of their finances. All it takes is knowing a few simple steps to give your money a clear direction.

Maybe you don't know what you want to do with your money yet... you just know that you're tired of seeing it drain out of your account every month. Or maybe you have plenty of financial goals... but you never seem to make any progress.

In this article, I'll help you brainstorm meaningful financial goals, show you how to make them stick, and give you a roadmap to start seeing real progress.

So let's get to it. It's time that your money started working for you.

Step 1: What Do You Want From Your Money?

So, let's start with the basics.

What do you want from your money?

I'm not talking about some complicated financial jargon here — just plain and simple, what would make your life better if money were no longer an obstacle?

Maybe you're thinking about finally paying off that nagging credit card balance. Or maybe you want to save for something big — a new car, a vacation, a nice place of your own.

Or... maybe you don't know yet. And that's okay.

Here's something most people get wrong when they try to set financial goals — they don't have to start as big, flashy dreams. They can start small. They can start with anything that makes you think, "Yeah, that would feel pretty good." It could be as simple as a little extra breathing room each month, or saving up so you're not living paycheck to paycheck.

And don't worry about what goals you think you're "supposed" to set. There's no pressure to impress anyone — this is about you and what matters most to you. In fact, setting goals that matter to you is crucial to achieving them; if the goal isn't exciting to you, it can be hard to muster the willpower and effort you need to achieve it, which often results in just giving up.

That's right; if "creating an emergency fund" doesn't get your blood pumping, but you're ready to do whatever it takes to fulfill your dream of flying to Hawaii to swim with dolphins, then write down that dolphin dream! You can always come back to the big stuff later.

So, grab a piece of paper or open a note on your phone and start jotting down a few things you'd like money to help you with. Don't worry if they're big or small, immediate or someday-maybe. This is just a brain dump — no rules, no limits. And definitely no bad ideas.

Remember: You can always change your goals. But the first step is getting them down on paper.

Now, what would make life a little easier, a little happier, or a little more relaxed for you? Take your time; I'll be here when you get back.

Step 2: Break It Down into Short Term and Long Term

Okay, so you've got some ideas down — some things you'd like money to do for you.

Now, let's make this list a little easier to work with. It's time to split those ideas into two groups: short-term goals and long-term goals.

Short-Term Goals

Think one to two years. These are the things that feel more immediate, the stuff you'd love to tackle sooner rather than later. Like building up an emergency fund, paying off a credit card, or setting aside enough to finally take that dolphin trip you've been dreaming of your whole life.

Long-Term Goals

These stretch a bit further — five to 10 years down the line. Think retirement savings, buying a house, or getting a head start on college funds for the kids. Even if these feel a little out of reach right now, don't worry. Just putting them in this category gives them a home on your list. They're in the "definitely someday" pile.

Here's the trick:

Short-term goals get you motivated — they're those quick wins. Long-term goals? They give you something to aim for, something to build on as you go.

And if you're staring at your list thinking, "I don't know which is which," that's okay! Just pick a couple of ideas that feel closer to now and put the rest in the "long-term goals" group. You're not locking yourself into anything here; you're just giving your goals a little structure.

Remember: You're building your own roadmap here, and no one knows better than you where you want it to lead.

Step 3: Prioritize Your Goals

Alright, so now you've got a list of goals. Maybe you even surprised yourself with how many you came up with! But... what if it feels like too much to take on all at once?

That's fine! It's okay to not do everything at once. In fact, it's better.

From here, we want to prioritize. Prioritizing your goals helps you focus your energy on what will make the biggest impact, one step at a time. When you start with what matters most, you're more likely to stay motivated and actually see progress.

To prioritize, try asking yourself a few questions:

- Which goals would make the biggest difference in my life right now?

- Are any of these goals urgent? (Like paying down debt or befriending a dolphin.)

- Which ones are more long term? (Think retirement or a future home.)

From here, pick one or two goals to start with. These are your "focus goals." Putting your energy into a couple of goals instead of spreading yourself thin makes it way easier to see progress.

And hey, once you hit one, you can roll that momentum right into the next.

And here's the magic of prioritizing: You're in control. You're not just reacting to financial stress or letting money slip through your fingers. You're steering it exactly where you want it to go.

So take a breath, look at your list, and choose your focus. You've got this!

Step 4: Write Goals That Stick Using the SMART Method

Now that you've got your "focus goals" picked out, let's shape them into something powerful and actionable. Using the SMART method, we'll make your goals so clear and achievable that sticking to them is easy.

No, not just "smart" — we're talking about the SMART method. Extensive research has proven that SMART goals (aka, goals that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) are not only clearer; they're way easier to stick with.

Here's how it works. For the purpose of this example, let's say that, while brainstorming, you jotted down how irritating it was to see so much of your money slip away every month and that you wanted to limit your spending. You labeled it as a "short-term goal." Then, during the "prioritize" phase, you chose this goal first because tackling it will free up more of your money to ultimately channel where you want it to go (paying off bills, swimming-with-dolphins fund).

So, here we are now. Your original goal is "limit spending." Now, that's a fine goal! But if you want to make it happen, we should run it through the SMART system.

Specific: The clearer, the better. Think about exactly what you're targeting. "Limit spending" is vague; how about, "limit spending on takeout" — so you're not cutting all the fun, just the extra fries and lattes.

Measurable: Attach a number to it, so you can track progress and know when you're winning. Let's make it "limit spending on takeout to $150 a month." Now you've got an exact target for how much you're allowed to spend — order accordingly!

Achievable: Set a goal that's challenging but possible. If you're used to spending $300 on takeout, $150 is a solid stretch. (Maybe cook at home two more meals at home every week... or try those leftovers haunting the fridge?)

Relevant: Make sure this goal serves a real purpose, so you're motivated to stick with it. Cutting back on takeout so you can save for that dolphin swim? Now we're talking. Every time you skip that takeout burrito, picture a dolphin cheering you on.

Time-bound: Give it a deadline, so there's no "I'll start next month" trap. Try "limit takeout spending to $150 a month for the next three months." Now it's clear, it's trackable, and it's got a finish line in sight. (And hey, maybe a reward at the end? Like actually booking that dolphin trip!)

Here's how the SMART system changed our original goal:

Limit spending. → Limit spending on takeout to $150 a month for the next three months, so I can save up for my dolphin swimming fund.

See the difference? Suddenly, your goal is extremely clear. You know what you're aiming for, when you'll finish, and whether you're on track.

The best part? When goals are written this way, they're not just "wishes" or "maybe-someday" plans. They're real. You'll know what needs to happen, and every time you check in, you'll know exactly how far you've come.

So go ahead — take those goals you've prioritized and give them the SMART treatment. Once you do, write them out on paper or in a pinned note on your phone and make a habit of looking at them weekly.

Step 5: Track Your Progress

So, you've set your first goal or two, they're SMART, they're written down somewhere you can check them frequently. Now, it's all about sticking with it and watching your progress unfold.

Tracking your progress shows exactly how far you've come — and how much is left to go. Every dollar saved or small debt paid down is proof that you're moving forward, no matter the size of each step.

There are tons of ways to track, so pick what works for you:

- Go old school with a notebook: Write down your progress each week or month. (Bonus: You get to cross things off, which feels amazing.)



- Use an app or a spreadsheet: If you love a good chart, this one's for you. Apps can give you reminders and even show cool little graphs of how much you're growing.

- Visual reminders: Put a chart or tracker on your fridge, or even use a sticky note on your mirror. Somewhere you'll see it every day.

And here's the best part: Every time you check in, you're reminding yourself of your progress, your hard work, and your "why." And if something changes along the way? No problem. Goals aren't set in stone. They're yours to tweak, update, or totally revamp if life throws you a curveball.

Because at the end of the day, tracking is about staying connected to what you want for your future — and knowing you're getting there, one step at a time.

Your Goals, Your Roadmap

Look at you — seriously! You've just done some major groundwork here, setting yourself up with goals that are real, clear, and meaningful. This isn't just about money; it's about living a life that feels right for you.

By taking the time to set these goals, you're doing more than just budgeting or saving. You're giving yourself a roadmap. A way to make sure your money's not just floating around but actually helping you get somewhere — whether that's debt-free, more secure, or enjoying the life you want, guilt-free.

And here's the thing: It's all flexible. Goals change, life changes, you change. So revisit these goals every now and then. Check in, adjust, celebrate those little wins, and keep moving forward.

Because these goals? They're not just numbers. They're stepping stones. And each one brings you closer to the life you're building — one decision, one dollar, one day at a time.

You've got this. And the best part? You're already on your way.