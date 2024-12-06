You Can Save Even More for Retirement in 2025 - Here's How

Before I let you read any further, you have to promise that you're not going to exit out of this article after the next paragraph. We just have to get this one little boring paragraph out of the way, and then it's smooth sailing (and actionable money advice) the rest of the way. Ready? Here it goes...

On Nov. 1, the IRS dropped a press release detailing several changes "regarding all cost-of-living adjustments affecting dollar limitations for pension plans and other retirement-related items for tax year 2025." (Phew, we made it.)

Now, I get that no one wants to read IRS press releases. That's why, as Zacks' friendly Personal Finance editor, I've made it my mission to track down every dollar-saving, money-growing opportunity hiding in these updates. Whether it's uncovering new ways to stash cash for retirement, stretch your savings, or unlock sneaky tax credits, I've got you covered.

It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.

In fact, in its November press release, the IRS unveiled some pretty exciting updates for 2025, and yes, I did just use "exciting" and "IRS" in the same sentence.

The headline? Starting in 2025, you'll be able to save more in your retirement accounts, qualify for key tax perks at higher income levels, and find new ways to make the tax code work in your favor.

Why does this matter? Because these changes aren't just numbers on a page — they're tools you can use to build the financial future you've been dreaming of.

Want to retire early? Finally stop leaving free money on the table? The IRS just gave you some new strategies to help you get there.

Stick with me. By the end of this, you'll know how to turn these updates into real opportunities for your financial goals. No jargon. No guesswork. Just simple, actionable steps you can take to make 2025 your best money year yet.

Bigger Buckets for Your Retirement Savings

Big news for retirement savers: You'll be able to stash away even more in your 401(k) next year — and it's all thanks to the IRS bumping up the contribution limits.

If you have a retirement plan through work — like a 401(k) or 403(b) — you'll be able to contribute up to $23,500 in 2025. That's $500 more than you could save last year.

Sure, $500 might not sound life-changing, but over time, those extra contributions can supercharge your savings, especially with the magic of compound interest working in your favor.

And there's an even bigger change coming for people getting close to retirement age...

Since 2001, the IRS has given anyone 50 and over the opportunity to boost their retirement savings with "catch-up" contributions — extra money you can add to your account beyond the standard limit to help make up for any lost time. Currently, the catch-up contribution limit remains steady at $7,500, giving these individuals a total savings potential of $31,000. Nothing new there.

But if you're lucky enough to be between the ages of 60 and 63, a new IRS provision allows for an additional $3,750 in catch-up contributions. That means you could contribute a whopping $34,750 — $23,500 limit + $11,250 in total catch-up contributions — to your retirement accounts next year (because it's never too late to give your savings a big push).

Why does this matter? The more you contribute to these accounts, the more you can lower your taxable income today while building wealth for tomorrow. It's like getting a tax break and a head start on retirement all at once.

The bottom line: If you're in a position to take advantage of these new limits, 2025 might just be the perfect year to turn up the heat on your retirement savings.

Making the Most of Traditional IRAs

Traditional IRAs are like the Swiss Army knife of retirement accounts: They're flexible, accessible, and, for some taxpayers, they come with a bonus — tax-deductible contributions.

And starting in 2025, more people might be able to take advantage of this powerful tax break.

First, a quick refresher. A deductible IRA contribution allows you to lower your taxable income for the year. For example, if you contribute $6,000 to a traditional IRA, it's like telling the IRS, "Pretend I made $6,000 less." Even better, you can make this deduction even if you don't itemize.

The result? You could save a nice chunk on your tax bill today while growing that money tax-deferred until retirement.

If you or your spouse don't have a workplace plan, good news — your contributions are fully deductible, regardless of your income. Unfortunately, the IRS doesn't extend that generosity to everyone with an IRA. If you (or your spouse) are also covered by a workplace retirement plan, your deduction might be limited based on how much you earn and your tax filing status.

But starting in 2025, the IRS has raised the income limits that determine whether your traditional IRA contributions are fully or partially deductible, meaning more people could qualify for this pretty advantageous perk.

Let's break it down:

- For single filers or heads of householdcovered by a workplace retirement plan, the deduction begins to phase out at $75,000 and disappears completely at $85,000 (up from $73,000–$83,000).

- For married couples filing jointly, where the contributing spouse is covered by a workplace plan, the phase-out range is $125,000 to $145,000 (up from $116,000–$136,000).

Why does this matter? Deductible IRA contributions can help you keep more of your money working for you instead of going to Uncle Sam. It's an especially great option if you're looking for ways to save more for retirement while managing your current tax bill.

The bottom line: Whether you're just starting your retirement savings journey or looking to boost what you've already got, a traditional IRA is a tool worth exploring — especially with these new, higher income limits.

A Roth IRA Boost

If traditional IRAs are the Swiss Army knife of retirement accounts, Roth IRAs are the treasure chest — filled with gold that the taxman can't touch. And thanks to new income limits for 2025, more people may now qualify to add this powerful account to their retirement strategy.

First, let's talk about why Roth IRAs are such a big deal. Unlike traditional IRAs, where you get a tax break now, contributions to a Roth IRA are made with after-tax dollars. That might not sound exciting — until you realize that all the growth and withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. That's right: Tax-free income during your golden years.

Here's the catch: Not everyone is eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA. The ability to contribute depends on your income, and for 2025, those income limits have increased:

- For single filers and heads of household, the phase-out range is now $150,000 to $165,000 (up from $146,000 to $161,000).

- For married couples filing jointly, the range has climbed to between $236,000 and $246,000 (up from $230,000 to $240,000).

- For married individuals filing separately, the phase-out range remains at $0 to $10,000 because, apparently, even tax rules believe in tough love.

Why does this matter? These higher limits open the Roth IRA door to more savers, allowing them to take advantage of tax-free growth and withdrawals. This is especially beneficial if you're in a lower tax bracket now but expect to be in a higher one later — a common scenario for young professionals or those early in their careers.

The bottom line: With the new income thresholds, 2025 could be the year you unlock the full potential of a Roth IRA. Whether you're looking to diversify your retirement accounts or just want the peace of mind that comes with knowing "future you" won't owe a penny in taxes, it's worth exploring.

The Saver's Credit Gets a Boost

The Saver's Credit has long been a secret weapon for building your retirement savings while increasing your chances for a tax refund. And for 2025, it's getting a little more accessible, thanks to higher income limits.

First, what is the Saver's Credit? Officially called the Retirement Savings Contributions Credit, this little-known tax break rewards low- and moderate-income workers for saving for retirement. If you qualify, the government essentially pays you back a percentage of your contributions to a retirement account like a 401(k) or IRA.

Here's how it works:

- Depending on your income and filing status, the Saver's Credit can refund 10%, 20%, or even 50% of your contributions, up to a maximum of $2,000 (or $4,000 if married filing jointly).

- It's a tax credit, not a deduction, meaning it directly reduces the amount of taxes you owe.

[For a detailed breakdown of tax deductions and tax credits, read Don't Leave Money on the Table! Your Guide to Smarter Tax Savings.]

For 2025, the IRS has raised the income limits for eligibility, meaning more people can take advantage of this credit:

- Married couples filing jointly:Up to $79,000 (up from $76,500).

- Heads of household:Up to $59,250 (up from $57,375).

- Singles and married filing separately:Up to $39,500 (up from $38,250).

Why does this matter? The Saver's Credit is one of the few ways to get rewarded for doing something you're already supposed to do — save for retirement. But it's often overlooked because many people don't even know it exists. By taking advantage of the new higher income limits, you could shave hundreds or even thousands off your tax bill while boosting your retirement nest egg.

The bottom line: If you're eligible for the Saver's Credit, don't leave this money on the table. It's like getting a high-five from the IRS for saving for your future — and who doesn't love a little extra encouragement?

Getting Ahead of the Game in 2025

The IRS updates for 2025 aren't just small tweaks — they're meaningful changes that could help you save more, earn more, and keep more of what you've worked hard for. Whether it's maxing out your 401(k), unlocking the benefits of an IRA, or snagging a tax credit like the Saver's Credit, these changes give you more tools to shape your financial future.

The best part? Because you're someone who cares about your financial future (and took the time to read an article about IRS rule changes), you now have a head start on planning for these opportunities before the year even begins. Instead of finding out about these changes late in 2025 (or worse, when you're filing your 2025 taxes and it's too late to take advantage of these changes), you have time to plan ahead and make the most of them.

For example, if you've been locked out of contributing to a Roth IRA in the past but find yourself eligible in 2025, now's the time to start setting aside extra money in your budget to max out that contribution.

Or, if you're between the ages of 60 and 63 and eager to add as much as possible to your retirement savings, you've got a full year to set aside the additional $3,750 you can sock away under the new rules.

With these new changes, 2025 is shaping up to be a great year to take your financial strategy to the next level.

So don't wait until the last minute. By acting now, you can ensure these opportunities work for your goals — whether that's building a bigger nest egg, lowering your tax bill, or setting yourself up for the future you've been dreaming of.