Retired But Not Tax-Free: Here's What Retirees Should Know

Retirement is supposed to be a time of relaxation, travel, and enjoying life without worrying about work. But if you’re picturing a tax-free paradise after turning 70, let’s clear that up right away — taxes don’t retire when you do. Whether you’re living off Social Security, pensions or withdrawals from retirement accounts, the IRS still wants its cut if your income passes certain thresholds.

Simply put, age alone doesn’t give you a pass. If you have income, you’ll likely owe taxes, and understanding how they work can make your retirement a lot smoother. Let’s break it down.

Do You Still Need to File Taxes?

Whether or not you need to file a tax return depends on your income. If you’re over 65 and unmarried, you need to file if your nonexempt income, plus Social Security, exceeds $16,550. For married couples filing jointly, that number jumps to $32,300.

Your Social Security benefits can complicate things. They aren’t automatically tax-free. If your total income — which includes your adjusted gross income, nontaxable interest, and half of your Social Security — hits certain levels, a portion of those benefits becomes taxable.

-If your total income is under $25,000 (or $32,000 for couples), you’re safe. Your benefits won’t be taxed.

-Earn between $25,000 and $34,000 (or $32,000 to $44,000 for couples)? Up to 50% of your Social Security might be taxable.

-Cross those limits, and up to 85% of your benefits could face federal taxes.

State Taxes Add Another Layer

Depending on where you live, your state could tax Social Security benefits, too — though not all do. Some states follow federal rules and taxes based on your income, while others offer full or partial exemptions.

For instance, Missouri exempts Social Security income for retirees earning up to $85,000 (single filers) or $100,000 (married filers). New Mexico, on the other hand, has its own thresholds and rules. It’s worth checking your state’s tax regulations to see where you stand.

Your Other Income Sources Count Too

Retirement income isn’t just about Social Security. Pensions, withdrawals from retirement accounts, and investment income can all be taxed.

-Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s: Withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income.

-Roth IRAs: You’re in luck here — withdrawals are tax-free since you paid taxes upfront.

-Pensions: Public and private pensions are taxable unless you contribute after-tax dollars.

-Investments: Interest, dividends and capital gains come with their own tax rates.

The bottom line? Every dollar counts when calculating your tax burden, so knowing where your money is coming from — and how it’s taxed — is key.

Strategies to Minimize Taxes in Retirement

The good news is you don’t have to just accept hefty tax bills. With a little planning, you can keep more money in your pocket.

One smart move is managing withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts, like 401(k)s or IRAs, before you claim Social Security. Doing so can help you stay under the taxable thresholds for your benefits.

If you’re required to take minimum distributions (RMDs), consider directing them to a qualified charity — it’s a tax-friendly way to reduce your income. You can also look into tax credits like the Credit for the Elderly or Disabled, which might help lower what you owe.

A Final Word

Retirement may mean freedom from work, but it doesn’t mean freedom from taxes. If you’re over 70 and earning income, the taxman is still knocking. By understanding how Social Security, pensions, and investments interact with tax rules, you can avoid surprises and minimize what you owe.

A little planning goes a long way. Stay informed, stay organized and take steps to make the most of your retirement income. After all, your golden years should be about enjoying life — not stressing over taxes.