The Joy of Giving: How to Make Generosity Part of Your Money Plan

What is the "right" amount to give? Is there a set rule we're all supposed to follow? And where should it fit in with all of the other financial priorities we're supposed to be working toward?

If you've ever wrestled with questions like these, you're not alone. Whether you're looking to support causes close to your heart or trying to make a bigger impact in your community, it can feel overwhelming to pin down exactly how much of your budget to dedicate to giving. Figuring out how much to donate to charity isn't exactly a topic most people sit down and discuss over coffee.

But maybe it should be!

Here's the thing — charitable giving isn't just a nice-to-have line item for your taxes; it's a key part of a healthy money management plan. It's about aligning your spending with your values, being intentional with your resources, and ultimately using your money in a way that feels meaningful.

And isn't that what so much of personal finance is all about?

In this guide, I'll walk through a simple, actionable approach to fitting charitable giving into your budget. No guilt. No pressure. Just a practical way to make giving back a consistent — and rewarding — part of your financial life.

The Philosophy of Giving

Before I get into the "how" (and "how much") of giving, let's ramble on over to the "why."

You see, charitable giving is about more than dollars and cents (and taxes) — it's about using your money to support the things you care about most. And here's something fascinating...

Giving can actually make you happier than you might expect.

Studies have shown that spending money on others or donating to meaningful causes often brings more happiness than spending the same amount on yourself. But many of us misjudge this, thinking a personal splurge will bring more joy than generosity.

So why don't more people lean into this happiness boost? Because things can get tricky when we care about the outcome, and that sometimes stops us from starting at all.

Overthinking may kick in, with questions like, "Am I giving to the right place?" or "What if my donation doesn't make a difference?" Other times, it's emotional detachment — it's hard to see the impact of your gift if the cause is massive or far from home.

The good news is that overcoming these hurdles doesn't have to be complicated. Creating simple habits, like automating donations or using a "giving jar" for small contributions, can make giving feel easier and less overwhelming. And when giving becomes second nature, you'll likely find it's not just about making a difference to others — it's about enriching your own life, too.

Take a moment to consider this: How could your giving bring more happiness to both you and the world around you? That's the magic of generosity — it benefits everyone involved.

Giving That Feels Just Right

Okay, so giving back makes the world a better (and happier) place, but that still doesn't answer the question of how much should you donate.

And while there's no universal answer, there are a few strategies that can help you figure out what feels right for your situation.

One common approach is percentage-based giving. Many people aim to donate 5%-10% of their income, but this isn't a hard-and-fast rule. It's simply a starting point. If you're unsure where to land, think about what percentage feels meaningful but still manageable in the context of your financial goals.

For others, it's less about percentages and more about budgeting donations alongside other lifestyle costs. For example, if you set aside a certain amount each month for things like dining out or travel, consider matching a portion of that for charitable giving. This ensures that your generosity grows alongside your lifestyle.

Another option is to think about your total net worth instead of your income. For instance,some high-net-worth individuals aim to donate 1%-2% of their assets annually. This method can be particularly helpful for those who have significant savings or investments and want to contribute beyond what their income might suggest.

Still feeling stuck? Start small. It's better to give $50 consistently than to get overwhelmed trying to hit a lofty goal. And remember: The "right" amount is the one that feels good to you.

Whether it's a little or a lot, intentional giving is what makes the difference.

Six Steps to Creating a Giving Strategy

Here's how to create a giving strategy that feels intentional, manageable, and aligned with your values:

1) Decide Between Recurring and One-Time Donations. Consider what works best for you and your financial situation. Recurring monthly donations are great for spreading generosity evenly throughout the year (and making budgeting easier). On the other hand, one-time contributions might be ideal for situations where immediate impact is needed, like disaster relief or annual giving campaigns.

2) Build a Giving Portfolio. Think about diversifying your donations. For example, you could allocate 50% of your contributions to causes you're passionate about, 30% to local community needs, and 20% to global initiatives. A mix ensures your giving reflects the variety of priorities you care about.

3) Automate Where You Can. Automation takes the guesswork out of giving. Set up recurring donations to your favorite charities so you never have to think twice. Most organizations make this option as simple as choosing a monthly amount and letting the system do the rest. (Side note: This is how I do the majority of my charitable giving.)

4) Create a Dedicated Giving Fund. Set aside a specific amount for charitable donations in your budget. You could open a separate bank account for this purpose or use an envelope system. This keeps your giving intentional and prevents overspending in other areas.

5) Review Your Strategy Annually. Make it a habit to revisit your plan every year. Has your financial situation changed? Have your priorities shifted? Adjust your giving amounts or the organizations you support as needed. Your strategy should grow with you.

6) Start Small, If Needed. If the idea of creating a strategy feels overwhelming, start simple. Choose one organization or cause, decide on an amount that feels manageable, and commit. Not sure how much is manageable? Think of something you'd normally spend on, like a nice meal out. Skip it once, and donate that amount instead. Consistency is more important than starting big.

With these steps, you'll have a giving strategy that not only fits into your budget but also reflects your values and makes an impact.

Aligning Giving With Financial Goals

Charitable giving doesn't have to exist in a silo — it can work hand-in-hand with your broader financial goals. In fact, treating giving as part of your overall money management plan can make it feel more intentional and rewarding.

Start by looking at how giving fits into your financial priorities. Are you saving for a big purchase, like a home or a new car? Planning for retirement? Paying off debt? You don't have to sacrifice these goals to give back. Instead, think about how your donations can coexist with your financial plan. For instance, setting a fixed percentage of your income for donations ensures that your giving grows along with your earnings without detracting from other goals.

If you're already meeting your savings and investment targets, consider aligning your giving with milestones. For example, you might increase donations after hitting a certain savings threshold or when you receive a bonus. This approach ties generosity to your successes, making giving feel even more celebratory.

Don't forget to explore tools that can maximize your impact while supporting your goals. Donor-advised funds (DAFs), for instance, allow you to make a contribution, receive an immediate tax deduction, and recommend grants to charities over time. This is a great option for those who want to make larger donations while maintaining flexibility.



Finally, think beyond money. Volunteering your time or skills can often be just as valuable as a monetary contribution. Whether it's offering professional expertise or simply showing up to support an event, giving your time can strengthen your connection to the cause and create a lasting impact.

Ultimately, charitable giving is about balance. I'm not being cute when I say it's not about how much you give; charitable giving is truly most meaningful when it feels intentional and aligns with your priorities.

A Final Thought on Giving Back

Charitable giving goes beyond year-end donations; it's about building an intentional connection between your money and what you value most. By aligning your giving with what matters most to you, you're not only making a difference in the world but also enriching your own life in ways you might not expect.

Whether you're starting small or already donating regularly, the key is to approach giving with purpose. Set a strategy, take advantage of tools that maximize your impact, and revisit your plan as your financial situation and priorities evolve. Remember, generosity isn't a one-size-fits-all concept — your approach should reflect your unique circumstances and goals.

And don't forget: Every act of giving counts. Whether it's a small recurring donation, volunteering your time, or leaving a legacy through planned giving, your contributions matter. The ripple effects of your generosity extend far beyond the dollars and cents, touching lives and inspiring others to do the same.

So, what's your next step? Maybe it's setting up that first recurring donation. Maybe it's researching a new cause to support. Whatever it is, take it today. Because when you give with intention, you're not just managing your money — you're giving it meaning.