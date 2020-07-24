Friday, July 24, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft ( MSFT ), Tesla ( TSLA ) and Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Microsoft shares weakened following the Q2 quarterly results. But pullback likely has more to do with how the stock performed this year than anything specific in teh quraterly report (the stock gained +44.1% in the last 12 months vs. +8.4% for the S&P 500 index). If anything, the post-release pullback has provided investors the opportunity to enter a quality Tech leader that is benefitting from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth and tele healthcare trends.

Solid uptake of Surface devices and Xbox Game Pass aided growth. The company is also gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Office 365 commercial, and Dynamics. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. Furthermore, it is well poised to expand the total addressable market through acquisitions of GitHub and Flipgrid.

However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Also, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth.

Shares of Tesla have literally been firing on all cylinders, with the stock up an impressive +79.2% over the last three months against the +12.8% gain in the S&P 500 index over the same time period. While it is hard to envision this magnitude of momentum sustaining itself over the near to medium term, the Zacks analyst remains optimistic given Tesla's first-mover advantage in the EV space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge.

Robust Model 3 demand, ramp up of model Y poduction, significant Shanghai Gigafactory progress, amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. The red hot EV maker recently posted the fourth consecutive quarterly profit, which qualifies it for inclusion in the S&P 500 list.

However, high R&D, SG&A costs and massive capex may clip the margins. Tesla is investing heavily to increase production capacity, boost sales and construct Gigafactories, which are likely to strain its near-term prospects. Waning margins for Model S/X is another concern. Thus, investors should wait for a better entry point.

Thermo Fisher’s shares have gained +22.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s rise of +15%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the exceptionally strong year-over-year revenue growth at Life Sciences Solutions segment. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services businesses.

Thermo Fisher’s agreement to acquire molecular diagnostic major QIAGEN N.V. seems strategic. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Two of the end markets registered loss in the first quarter, largely due to customer shutdowns in China

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enbridge ( ENB ), ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Suncor Energy ( SU ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research