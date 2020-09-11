Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA ( NVDA ), T-Mobile US ( TMUS ) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( MUFG ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

NVIDIA shares have come down over the last few trading sessions of market-wide angst about high-flying Tech stocks, but this chipmaker's outstanding year-to-date performance (+116.2% vs. +25.6% for the semiconductor industry) is grounded in unimpeachable fundamentals.

The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.

Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

Shares of T-Mobile have gained +30.9% over the past six months against the Zacks National Wireless industry’s rise of +8.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company should gain from the rollout of mid-band 5G spectrum, given that it has the largest nationwide 5G network, covering more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles.

T-Mobile surpassed AT&T in total branded customers across postpaid and prepaid to become America’s #2 wireless operator. T-Mobile aims to deliver $43 billion of synergies and achieve $6 billion of annualized cost savings from its merger with Sprint. In June, T-Mobile achieved a milestone by offering 5G services across all 50 states.

However, the company operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced service plans for individual consumers and small business entities have not improved the bottom line. Also, several promotional activities to lure customers from rivals have eroded its profitability.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial shares have lost -22% over the past year against the Zacks Foreign Banks industry’s fall of -27.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that MUFG has been growing through acquisitions, reflecting strong liquidity position. Also, the company remains focused on its business upgrade plan with “Eleven Transformation Initiatives”.

Results for first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jun 30) reflected elevated G&A costs and reduced net fees and commissions. The company is focused on several strategies under medium-term business plan that includes upgrade and reformation of its business model and global expansion.

Improving loans and deposit balances have helped the company undertake strategic moves. Yet, the company's revenues remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in the domestic economy amid coronavirus concerns. Also, rising costs might deter bottom-line growth, while strict regulations will likely keep its financials under pressure.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Square ( SQ ), Honda Motor ( HMC ) and General Dynamics ( GD ).

