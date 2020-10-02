Friday, October 2, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA ( NVDA ), Intel ( INTC ) and Broadcom ( AVGO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

NVIDIA shares have vastly outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry in the year-to-date period (+131.4% vs. +31.8%) as the company has emerged as leader in the chip space. The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave.

It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.

Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>> )

Shares of Intel have lagged the red hot chip space given teh company's uneven operating performance, but the Zacks analyst is optimistic about the company's long-term outlook given continued strength across both PC-centric and Data-centric domains.

Robust mix of high-performance second-generation Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers are expected to boost growth. Strong momentum for 10 nanometer (nm) mobile CPU bodes well. Notably, the company provided encouraging 2020 guidance. Further, solid uptake of 5G networking solutions, higher Wi-Fi and modem sales and solid notebook demand, improvement in NAND pricing trends led higher ASPs, and Optane bit growth, remain tailwinds.

However, anticipated decline in PC total addressable market, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Also, the coronavirus crisis-led weakness in retail, automotive and industrial end markets is a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>> )

Broadcom shares have gained +54.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s rise of +60.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom is poised to benefit from robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in access gateway, and DSL and cable DOCSIS 3.1 products.

Acceleration in 5G deployments, significant production ramp up and increase in RF content favors prospects. Further, synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business are anticipated to bolster the company’s presence in infrastructure software vertical.

The company has also provided encouraging guidance for Q4 on strong uptick in wireless revenues, which bodes well. However, anticipated sluggishness in enterprise demand might impact server storage revenues. Efforts to reduce channel inventory amid COVID-19 pandemic led market uncertainty and increasing lead times, is likely to weigh on industrial revenues.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Northrop Grumman ( NOC ), American Airlines ( AAL ) and Telephone and Data Systems ( TDS ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research