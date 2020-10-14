Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Netflix shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry in the year to date period (+71.2% vs. +23.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content. Additionally, launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand is also expected to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in the Asia Pacific.

However, Netflix expects subscriber growth to decline in the second half of 2020 due to less demand. Absence of new seasons of popular shows like Money Heist and Stranger Things is likely to affect subscriber growth.

PayPal shares have gained +100.5% over the past one-year period against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of +89.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts.

However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.

Shares of IBM have gained +5.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s rise of +6.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that IBM is witnessing solid uptake of cloud-based solutions and digital transformation offerings. Moreover, Red Hat buyout is enabling IBM in enhancing containerized software capabilities and strengthening competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. Improving position in the hosted cloud, security and analytics domains bodes well.

However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, and high-debt levels remain woes. Additionally, adoption of cognitive applications and transaction processing platforms in May was affected by coronavirus pandemic, which remains a woe.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Electric Company (GE), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII).

