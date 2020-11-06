Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple ( AAPL ), Amazon.com ( AMZN ) and T-Mobile US ( TMUS ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period (+56.5% vs. +7.4%) on the back of continued momentum in the Services business, strong adoption of Apple Pay and growing Apple Music subscriber base.

Apple’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video, and cloud services. Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. However, iPhone sales declined due to weakness in China and absence of the new iPhone.

Apple did not provide any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the pandemic. However, the company expects iPhone sales to grow in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business.

Shares of Amazon have gained +80.5% over the past year against the broader market’s rise of +12.7%, with the company benefiting from coronavirus-led spike in online orders which drove growth in its online stores sales. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping was a major positive.

Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remained tailwind. Further, strengthening AWS services and its growing adoption rate contributed well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features remained a major positive.

Expanding smart home products offerings were tailwinds. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain major concerns. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are risks.

T-Mobile’s shares have gained +34% over the past six months against the Zacks National Wireless industry’s rise of +9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is likely to gain from the deployment of a mid-band 5G spectrum in multiple locations.

T-Mobile has deployed its mid-band 5G spectrum in about 410 cities and towns across the United States. The company has the largest nationwide 5G network, covering more than 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. It surpassed AT&T in total branded customers in postpaid and prepaid to become America’s #2 wireless operator.

T-Mobile aims to deliver $43 billion of synergies and achieve $6 billion of annualized cost savings from its merger with Sprint. It plans to continue lighting up the 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace through 2020 and beyond. However, the company operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced service plans for consumers and small enterprises have not improved the bottom line.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ), Mondelez International ( MDLZ ) and Automatic Data Processing ( ADP ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research