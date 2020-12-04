Top Research Reports for Apple, Berkshire Hathaway & Johnson & Johnson

RDS.A Quick Quote RDS.A PNC Quick Quote PNC LMT Quick Quote LMT JNJ Quick Quote JNJ BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B AAPL Quick Quote AAPL

Thursday, December 3, 2020



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+67.6% vs. +14.2%) on the back of continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video, and cloud services. Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. However, iPhone sales declined in the September-quarter release due to weakness in China and absence of the new iPhone.



Nevertheless, Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business.



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have gained +5.5% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s loss of -2.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of the company. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +1.6% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +2.2%. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. The Zacks analysts believes that these lawsuits have resulted in uncertainties. At the same time, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue.



However, the company has raised its 2020 outlook due to faster-than-expected recovery in the Medical Devices unit with trends expected to improve further in Q4 and 2021. The Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in the near-term.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC).



