Top Research Reports for Alibaba, Danaher & United Parcel Service

Monday, December 28, 2020



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Danaher Corp. (DHR) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Alibaba shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry in the past one-year period (+4.2% vs. +56.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that COVID-19 related economic uncertainties and macro headwinds in China are major concerns for the company. In addition, rising competition from e-commerce players poses a risk.



However, the company continues to do well in core commerce and strong cloud business. Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. However, higher costs associated with new initiatives remain a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)



Danaher shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry in the year-to-date period (+44.3% vs. +12.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that, in the quarters ahead, the company is poised to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments, investment in product innovation and inorganic activities (acquisitions and divestments).



For fourth-quarter 2020, it anticipates core revenues to grow in low-double digits. Growth opportunities within the Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments will be beneficial for top-line performance.



(You can read the full research report on Danaher here >>>)



Shares of United Parcel Service have increased +47.9% over the past year against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +67.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that UPS is benefiting from a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic.



Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is rising. Owing to the surge in residential delivery volumes, UPS performed impressively in each of the three quarters of 2020. With the pandemic not subsiding, e-commerce demand is likely to continue soaring in the near term.



Moreover, we are encouraged by UPS' solid free cash flow. Focus on aiding the distribution efforts of the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes commercially available also bodes well. However, the third-quarter decline in adjusted operating profit at the U.S. Domestic Package unit is concerning.



(You can read the full research report on United Parcel Service here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Express Company (AXP) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>