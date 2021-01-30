MSFT Quick Quote MSFT JNJ Quick Quote JNJ AAPL Quick Quote AAPL CVX Quick Quote CVX LMT Quick Quote LMT TSLA Quick Quote TSLA

Friday, January 29, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+69.3% vs. +17.3%), as the company benefitted from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services. Moreover, demand remains healthy for other Apple devices including iPad, Mac and Wearables.



Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business. Moreover, a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generating ability are key catalysts. However, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds.



Microsoft shares have gained +38.2% over the past year against the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s rise of +31.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Microsoft is benefiting from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends. Solid uptake of Surface devices and Xbox Game Pass is expected to boost growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics.



However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition from Amazon Web Services and other cloud rivals, is likely to impede margin expansion.



Tesla shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+551.9% vs. +274.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Tesla has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth.



Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth. Robust production levels from the Shanghai Gigafactory bode well for its future growth. Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, up around 36% y/y. Along with increasing automotive revenues, energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting Tesla’s prospects. Amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>