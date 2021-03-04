TGT Quick Quote TGT HON Quick Quote HON FDX Quick Quote FDX NFLX Quick Quote NFLX BAYRY Quick Quote BAYRY CVNA Quick Quote CVNA

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix ( NFLX ), Honeywell International ( HON ) and FedEx ( FDX ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Netflix shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+37.8% vs. +55.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix is dominating the streaming space on the back of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Higher number of originals are expected to aid user-base growth in 2021 despite rising competition from Apple TV+, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Discovery+ and TikTok. The company plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021.

User-friendly features like Downloads For You and more efficient Parental Controls are key positives. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is also expected to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific. However, Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is also a concern.

Shares of Honeywell have gained +24.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +27%. The Zacks analyst believes that strength in defense and space businesses as well as solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost Honeywell’s revenues in the quarters ahead.

Also, solid demand for personal protective equipment, along with a strong backlog conversion rate, will act as tailwinds. Increased commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability.

Also, strong cash flows allow it to effectively deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. The company believes that the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn and weak commercial aerospace will adversely impact its near-term results.

FedEx shares have lost -12.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Air Freight and Cargo industry’s loss of -6.5%. The Zacks analyst is pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the present turbulent scenario.

Repeating the last few quarters' trend, surging e-commerce demand aided FedEx’s results in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company beat on revenues as well as earnings per share. Both metrics also improved year over year.

Revenues at the FedEx Ground segment, which handles e-commerce deliveries for many retailers, surged 38.2% on higher residential volumes, which are also are increasing with most people placing orders online. The outperformance was also led by an uptick in demand for business-to-business delivery services.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Target ( TGT ), Bayer ( BAYRY ) and Carvana ( CVNA ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research