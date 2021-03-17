NKE Quick Quote NKE MCD Quick Quote MCD EL Quick Quote EL BLK Quick Quote BLK AMGN Quick Quote AMGN AVGO Quick Quote AVGO

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NIKE ( NKE ), Broadcom ( AVGO ) and Amgen ( AMGN ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

NIKE shares have been standout perfomers, up +107.1% over the past year, as the company benefited fron a strong digital push that capitalized on the strength of its brands and investments made over the past several years to improve digital consumer experiences.

Moreover, it started the holiday season on a strong note with record online sales during the Black Friday week. Management expects sequential growth during the fiscal third quarter. However, it is witnessing lower revenues at the wholesale business and NIKE-owned stores.

Higher restructuring costs and continued investments in digital capabilities also acted as headwinds. SG&A expenses are envisioned to grow in low-single digit in fiscal 2021.

Shares of Broadcom have gained +31.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +30.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in access gateway, and cable DOCSIS 3.1 products bodes well for the company.

Acceleration in 5G deployment, production ramp up and increase in radio frequency (RF) content favors prospects. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business are anticipated to boost its presence in infrastructure software vertical.

Further, an upbeat guidance for second quarter of fiscal 2021 on strong uptick in broadband revenues is encouraging. However, weak enterprise demand is likely to affect Brocade revenues and server storage business.

Amgen shares have gained +4.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s loss of -1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Amgen’s drugs like Prolia, Xgeva, Repatha, Otezla and biosimilars have been driving sales.

However, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same. Amgen is rapidly advancing its innovative pipeline, most notably sotorasib and tezepelumab. Amgen expects several important clinical data readouts from its innovative pipeline in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock.

Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which is an important source of revenues. However, pricing and competitive pressure are concerns. Several of Amgen’s marketed drugs face increased pricing headwinds in 2021 and continued COVID-19 headwinds.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include McDonald's ( MCD ), BlackRock ( BLK ) and The Estée Lauder Companies ( EL ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research