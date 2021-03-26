Top Stock Reports for UnitedHealth, Sony & American Tower

SNE Quick Quote SNE AMT Quick Quote AMT UNH Quick Quote UNH GILD Quick Quote GILD AMD Quick Quote AMD ANTM Quick Quote ANTM

Thursday, March 25, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ), Sony ( SNE ), and American Tower ( AMT ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

UnitedHealth shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry over the past year (+43.3% vs. +35.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company remains well poised to gain from its government business, comprising both Medicaid and Medicare Advantage.

A sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation is another positive, which has resulted in a solid capital position. This has empowered the company to engage in prudent shareholder-friendly moves through share buybacks and dividend payments.

A strong 2021 guidance instills investor confidence in the stock. However, the company is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial business.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>> )

Sony shares have gained +31.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Audio Video Production industry’s gain of +33.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that The Game & Network Services segment is benefiting from an increase in game software sales. Sony also launched its next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5.

It is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. It unveiled a new project for drones in the field of artificial intelligence robotics. Changes were made to Sony Group’s organizational structure to boost individual businesses.

Measures to realign its business portfolio like making Sony Financial Holdings a wholly owned subsidiary are helping Sony. However, the Pictures business is facing challenges due to theater closings on account of the pandemic.

(You can read the full research report on Sony here >>> )

Shares of American Tower have gained +3.1% in the past three months against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry’s gain of +5%. The Zacks analyst believes that American Tower will benefit from increased investment by wireless carriers in 4G LTE and 5G networks.

Solid business fundamentals and prudent capital-allocation strategy augur well for growth. Meanwhile, American Tower has signed a lease agreement with DISH Network to lease space at 20,000 of its communication towers. The company will receive cash lease payments from DISH Network, starting in 2022.

Its buyouts aimed to gain scale in attractive global markets is supported by a decent liquidity position. Also, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidation or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company’s top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are worrisome.

(You can read the full research report on American Tower here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ), Anthem ( ANTM ) and Gilead Sciences ( GILD ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research